Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues to advance at the North American box office. Despite Ana de Armas’ Ballerina marking its arrival last week, the action extravaganza attracted its audience, keeping the ticket counters busy. The film displayed a good hold in the recent development and raked in slightly over $1.5 million. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

It’s true that the latest 8th installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise was significantly impacted by a clash with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. Still, it did enough to cross the $150 million milestone easily. Since reviews were positive and audience feedback was favorable, momentum has been maintained. The numbers aren’t too big, but they are good considering the franchise’s history in the domestic market.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the North American box office in 20 days?

The franchise has always performed much better in the overseas centres than the domestic market, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Speaking about the domestic update, the film did a business of $1.51 million on its third Wednesday. This is a drop of just over 40% compared to last Wednesday’s $2.57 million.

Overall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned $154.74 million at the North American box office in 20 days, as per Box Office Mojo. In the next few days, it will easily cross Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($172.64 million).

How far will the Tom Cruise starrer go?

The Tom Cruise starrer will be significantly impacted by the release of How To Train Your Dragon, as the latter will dominate the IMAX screen count. The run of How to Train Your Dragon will eventually decide how Mission: Impossible 8 ends its journey in the domestic market. As of now, it is eyeing a lifetime collection of $190 million or more.

With $190 million confirmed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will become the 5th highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. It might even surpass Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation ($195.04 million) to grab the 4th spot.

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million

Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $154.74 million (20 days)

(20 days) Mission: Impossible III – $134.03 million

