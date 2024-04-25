Manjummel Boys, a blockbuster hit not only in Kerala but also resonating across other states, is gearing up for its OTT release. This survival drama, inspired by true events, unfolds the story of a group of friends facing adversity during their vacation at the Guna Caves in 2006. These friends, hailing from an art club in Kochi, embarked on an exhilarating journey to Kodaikanal, a picturesque town nestled in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. While immersing themselves in the breathtaking landscapes of Kodaikanal, one of them shared an intriguing anecdote about the enigmatic Guna Caves, immortalized in the iconic film “Gunaa.” Upon arrival at the caves, they encountered an unexpected obstruction of the original entrance. Undeterred, they chose to venture forth, only for one of them to accidentally fall into the cave, sending shockwaves of panic through the rest of the group.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

In his second film, Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram presents a star-studded cast featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, Jean Paul Lal, Deepak Parambol and others. He brings a refreshing cinematic approach by avoiding clichés and prioritizing genuine character growth. While the film initially maintains a lively atmosphere, it seamlessly transitions to a more subdued tone as the narrative unfolds, especially upon reaching the Guna caves, where the haunting ambience becomes prominent.

Ajayan Chalissery’s meticulous production design, particularly in creating the atmospheric bat-filled ravine, combined with Shyju Khalid’s captivating rescue scene visuals and complemented by Sushin Shyam’s emotive background score, deeply engages viewers in the narrative.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collections

Manjummel Boys has taken the cinema scene by storm, smashing records all over! As of April 17, 2024, its Indian box office haul stands at a whopping 137 crores in net collections, with a gross of 161.66 crores. And that’s not all! It’s raked in an impressive 73.50 crores overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to a staggering 235.16 crores. With these numbers, Manjummel Boys has cemented its place as the ultimate Malayalam blockbuster, leaving even the previous record-holder, “2018” behind.

Read the detailed report on box office:

Manjummel Boys OTT Release Date

The film will make its OTT debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 3, 2024, in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. While the platform has yet to officially announce the release date, our industry sources strongly indicate that it is virtually confirmed.

Manjummel Boys Trailer:



