The biggest blockbuster in the history of Malayalam cinema, Manjummel Boys, has now slowed down at the worldwide box office and will be putting a full stop to its theatrical run soon. Already, it has surpassed almost all Mollywood records, and now, during the run of the 8th week, the film has come down much below the mark of 50 lakh on a daily basis. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Chidambaram, the survival drama was released on 22nd February and will soon be completing a theatrical run of two months. Before the release, there were minimal expectations from the film but it surprised everyone with the global performance. It crossed 100 crores gross in no time and even hit the milestone 200 crores gross, something that no one ever thought of in their wildest dreams.

As per the update after 54 days (8th Monday), Manjummel Boys has amassed 137 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 161.66 crores. In the overseas market, the film has raked in 73.50 crores gross. Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 235.16 crores gross.

From here, Manjummel Boys is expected to cross the mark of 240 crores gross, but it won’t touch 250 crores gross. Nonetheless, it has already achieved almost all the feats of the Mollywood industry. After comfortably crossing Tovino Thomas’ 2018 (181 crores gross), this Chidambaram directorial became the first Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club on a global level.

While Mollywood is enjoying a golden run this year, Manjummel Boys is expected to remain unbeaten for some time.

Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys is reportedly made at just 20 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned an impressive total of 137 crores in India. If we remove the cost from the total domestic collection, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 117 crores. Calculated further, returns equals 585%.

