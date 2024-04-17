Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran’s Tillu Square has turned out to be a big success at the worldwide box office and after crossing the barrier of 100 crores successfully, it continues to keep its scoreboard moving. In the latest development, the film has now surpassed the global lifetime collection of Nani’s Dasara. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Mallik Ram, the romantic crime comedy film was released on 29th March. All thanks to the goodwill of the first installment, the sequel took a superb start and with positive word-of-mouth spreading like a wildfire, the film managed to achieve some important milestones like a cakewalk. While the score has come below the 1 crore mark now, it’ll be soon crossing the milestone of 125 crores gross.

As per the latest collection update, Tillu Square has earned 76 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 89.68 crores. With this collection, it’s already a huge success in the domestic market. In the overseas, too, the Tillu sequel has earned an impressive total of 30 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 119.68 crores gross.

With 119.68 crores gross, Tillu Square has surpassed Nani’s Dasara at the worldwide box office. For those who don’t know, Dasara did a business of 82 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 96.76 crores gross. In overseas, it earned 22 crores gross, pushing the global sum to 118.76 crores gross.

Beating Nani’s film is really a big achievement for Siddhu Jonnalagadda-led Tillu Square, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes from here.

