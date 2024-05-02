Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 21): Races Past Budget But Hit Hurdle Remains - Can It Break Through?

Aavesham, director Jithu Madhavan’s latest offering, has taken the box office by storm in its first three weeks. While the movie is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of All time at the worldwide box office, it still has a long way to go to achieve the ‘Hit’ tag! Read further to know Aavesham’s domestic box office collections after 21 days.

Aavesham‘s box office performance has been impressive. The Fahadh Faasil film witnessed a steady rise during its third weekend, with Wednesday collections jumping nearly 37% compared to Tuesday. However, this positive trend wasn’t consistent throughout the weekdays. After a strong 3.25 crore collection on the third Friday, the film saw a dip on Saturday (3.7 crore) and a jump on Sunday (3.9 crore). Weekdays brought a steeper decline, with collections dropping to 1.85 crore and ₹1.9 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

On the overseas front, Aavesham amassed a total of 51 crore gross, so far. With a worldwide total exceeding 136.55 crore (gross), the film has not only recovered its reported budget of 55 crore but is also eyeing a coveted spot in the 100 crore club from domestic earnings.

For the unversed, it’s important to understand the difference between net and gross collections. Net collections represent the amount of money a film earns after theatres deduct their share. Gross collections, on the other hand, represent the total amount of money earned at the box office before theatre owners take their cut. Aavesham’s domestic total of 72.50 crore refers to net India collections, while the 85.55 crore figure is the gross India total.

Looking ahead, Aavesham needs to maintain this momentum, particularly in net India collections, to achieve profitability. The 100 crore milestone is within reach, and achieving this mark would solidify the film’s success. However, the true benchmark for Aavesham lies in becoming a “Hit.” To achieve this coveted tag, the film needs to reach 110 crore in net India collections.

Can Aavesham achieve this feat? The positive audience response is a promising sign. The film’s competition comes from joining the ranks of the elite – the highest-grossing Malayalam films. Aavesham currently sits at number six on this list, needing just 3.5 crore to become the fourth all-time highest Malayalam grosser.

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235.16 crores gross

gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross

gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157+ crores gross

gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gros

gros Aavesham (2024) – 136.55+ crores gross

gross Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross

gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross

Aavesham’s journey so far has been impressive. With a strong opening and continued audience interest, the film has the potential to become a major box-office success. Whether it reaches the 100 crore milestone or even secures a spot among the top four Malayalam grossers remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Aavesham is a film to watch.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Malayalam films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Malayalee From India Box Office Collection Day 1: Nivin Pauly’s Film Makes Strong Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News