Fahadh Faasil’s latest Malayalam film, Aavesham, continues its impressive run at the box office. While its earnings dipped slightly on day 19, the film maintains a strong overall performance, solidifying its commercial success. Read on!

On Monday, April 29th, Aavesham collected an estimated 1.85 crore net in India. This represents a noticeable decline from its robust Sunday collections of 3.90 crore, reflecting a 52.56% drop. However, such dips are natural during weekdays, particularly in a film’s third week. Considering this context, the collection remains a positive indicator.

Furthermore, Aavesham’s total net collection in India has reached a commendable 68 crore. This domestic success is further amplified by the film’s international performance. As of day 19, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer has grossed a remarkable 128.95 crore worldwide. This impressive figure is a combination of a 78.95 crore gross collection in India and a 50 crore overseas collection.

Aavesham’s global performance highlights its ability to resonate with audiences beyond geographical boundaries. The film’s strong storytelling and Faasil’s captivating performance appear to be a winning formula, attracting moviegoers both domestically and internationally.

Looking ahead, Aavesham’s box office journey shows no signs of immediate decline. Trade analysts predict continued profitability in the coming weeks. The film’s ability to maintain audience interest and generate strong word-of-mouth buzz is likely to propel it further towards box office glory.

With a lull in major releases during this period, Aavesham has enjoyed a relatively clear run at the box office, maximizing its potential audience reach.

Another Landmark Achievement – Aavesham 6th Highest All Time Malayalam Grosser

Aavesham’s box office performance is even more impressive when considering its competition. Here’s a look at the 7 highest-grossing Malayalam films that made it to the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235.16 crores gross

2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross

The Goat Life (2024) – 155+ crores gross

Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross

Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross

Aavesham (2024) – 128.95+ crores gross

Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross

In just 19 days, Aavesham has surpassed the lifetime collections of Lucifer, a remarkable feat that highlights the film’s immense popularity. Aavesham is now the 6th Highest Malayalam Films Of All Time and is all set to soon beat Premalu‘s record.

Aavesham’s box office performance is a testament to the enduring appeal of strong storytelling and captivating performances. The film’s ability to transcend language barriers and resonate with a global audience positions it as a potential frontrunner in the Malayalam film industry’s commercial landscape.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection Worldwide (9 Days): Thalapathy Vijay Eyes To Destroy His Own 40 Crore Collection, 3rd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News