Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 6: Vishal-Starrer Shows Resilience With Upward Trend On Weekday Collections

Vishal’s action flick Rathnam seems to be finding its footing after a slight dip on Monday (Day 4). The movie witnessed a positive trend on Tuesday (Day 5) and Wednesday (Day 6), showcasing the film’s ability to draw audiences beyond the initial weekend rush. Scroll down to know Rathnam’s box office collections after 6 days.

While collections dipped to 1.5 crore on the first Monday, a respectable number considering weekdays, they rose by 3% the following day, reaching 1.55 crore. This positive momentum continued on Wednesday, with a significant jump of 18%, taking the day’s collection to an estimated 1.83 crore. This upward trend indicates a strong word-of-mouth buzz or repeat viewership, which bodes well for the film’s overall performance.

Directed by Hari and featuring a star cast including Vishal Krishna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rathnam has garnered a total collection of 11.78 crore in its first six days. This is a decent start for the Kollywood film, and with the positive trajectory on weekdays, it could maintain a steady run at the box office.

Despite its impressive domestic performance, the movie has not been able to replicate the same success overseas. As of now, its international box office earnings stand at a mere 1 crore, indicating a lack of interest or appeal among audiences outside its home country.

It will be interesting to see if Rathnam can sustain this momentum in the coming weeks. With competition from other releases and the usual drop-off after the initial buzz, the film’s performance in the second week will be crucial in determining its ultimate box office success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

