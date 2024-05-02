Malayalee From India Box Office Collection Day 1: Nivin Pauly's Film Makes Strong Debut

The Malayalam political thriller film Malayalee From India, directed by Dijo Jose Antony and produced by Magic Frames, opened strong at the box office on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024. Scroll down to read the film’s Day 1 collections at the domestic box office.

Starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anaswara Rajan, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles, Malayalee From India seems to have captivated audiences with its story and performances. The film maintained a healthy overall Malayalam occupancy rate of 64.39% throughout the day, with shows recording strong footfalls across morning, afternoon, evening, and night screenings.

According to early estimates, Malayalee From India raked in an impressive 2.75 crore net on its opening day in India. These initial figures suggest a promising start for the film.

Early reviews have been mixed. Many have praised the film for its screenplay, performances, and background score given by Jakes Bejoy. Several lauded Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan’s camaraderie with each other as well. However, some critics have found the first half of the film to be average.

Malayalee From India follows the life of a young man without a job who faces a difficult decision and decides to leave everything he knows to embark on a journey of self-discovery. As he is compelled to leave his home, he starts on a transforming journey filled with challenges and chances.

Whether the film can sustain its momentum at the box office will depend on audience reception and how the second half plays out.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

