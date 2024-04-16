The Rathnam trailer, starring Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogibabu, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, is now out. Hari wrote and directed the Tamil action drama. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, and M Sukumar served as the film’s DOP. The actioner is also promoted as a musical.

In the 1-minute 37-second trailer, we see all the elements that make a Tamil-language action thriller entertaining. There’s some external conflict that affects the protagonist’s personal life, loads of action and massy scenes, bad guys, romance, and good music. Vishal’s Rathnam promises to be a popcorn-munching thriller, something the audience is craving a lot nowadays.

Vishal plays the titular role in Hari’s action film. The story is set between the borders of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. His enemies from both sides want to harm him, so they harass and try to harm Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character, who plays Vishal’s love interest in the film. Our protagonist will go to any lengths to save his girl, and the action scenes are a clear indicator of this.

The trailer is packed with some fight sequences, filled with blood, kicks, and punches. The fight scenes look decent, as there’s nothing out of the box. We can hope there are many more and better action scenes, when the movie releases in theatres. Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbrayan, and Vicky have worked as stunt coordinators for the Rathnam film.

The makers dropped the Rathnam trailer in Tamil and Telugu, which makes sense considering the story is set at the border of these two states. On his Instagram page, Vishal mentioned how his journey from Mark Antony to Rathnam has been life-changing. To the uninitiated, the film marks the third collaboration between the actor and the director. They’ve earlier worked on two movies together—Thaamirabharani and Poojai. Will the duo shatter the box office this time with their third collaboration? That’s something we can’t wait to see.

Check out the Rathnam Trailer (Tamil) –

Check out the Rathnam Trailer (Telugu) –

Rathnam will release in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli To Embrace Shades of Grey in Allu Arjun’s Action Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News