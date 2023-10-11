'Thala' Ajith Kumar Charges 175 Crores For His Next Film AK63 Helmed By Mark Antony Director Adhik Ravichandran? [Reports]

Ajith Kumar is one of the most respected and celebrated stars in the South film industry. He has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers in the South film industry. Now, reportedly, he is planning to team up with hitmaker Adhik Ravichandran for his 63rd outing in Tamil cinema.

If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project will be bankrolled by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment. While excitement around the film has made all the fans go gaga, the latest report reveals the superstar’s massive remuneration for the film. Scroll down to know more.

Ajith Kumar, who is best known for his stylish screen presence and acting chops, is all set to collaborate with Adhik Ravichandran for his next film. If a popular trade analyst Manobala Vijabalan’s report is to be believed, the Thunivu star reportedly takes home a whopping Rs 175 crores for AK63.

Buzz:

#MarkAntony director Adhik Ravichandran to direct Ajith Kumar’s next and Elred Kumar to bankroll this #AK63 project. Remuneration for this film is said to be a whopping… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 11, 2023

The Ajith Kumar-Adhik Ravichandran collaboration promises to introduce a refreshing and innovative concept, potentially becoming the highest-paying project for the actor. While these details are mere speculations, enthusiasts must await official updates to see what unfolds patiently.

Director Adhik Ravichandran’s recent film, “Mark Antony,” has emerged as a major success this year. The film has successfully completed over 25 days in theaters and is now poised for an upcoming release on an OTT platform for streaming. Starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, the movie has garnered immense attention, with its trailer inspiring numerous memes and reels among the audience. Its ingenious use of vintage songs and the intriguing time-traveling concept have received widespread acclaim, particularly when blended with an action-comedy narrative.

The film also stands as director Adhik Ravichandran’s most significant success to date, surpassing his earlier works like “Trisha Illana Nayanthara,” “Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan,” and “Bagheera.” Adhik Ravichandran has exhibited versatility not only in directing but also in singing and acting, with roles in films such as “K-13” and “Nerkonda Paarvai,” the Tamil adaptation of the Hindi film “Pink,” featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Affectionately known as Thala by his devoted fans, Ajith Kumar is currently in the midst of filming his next film, titled ‘VidaaMuyarchi,’ under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni, renowned for “Thadam.” Production for the film commenced in early October in Azerbaijan, with prominent actors like Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Regina Cassandra joining the cast. Notably, this film marks the reunion of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, rekindling their on-screen chemistry since their collaboration in the 2015 film “Yennai Arindhaal,” directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News