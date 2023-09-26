Ajith Kumar or Thala Ajith is one mass hero we cannot help but admire. But what makes him the phenomenon that he is today? Well, aside from his rebellious conduct, Ajith’s popularity can also be attributed to a score of factors like alpha macho-ism, raw magnetism, biker lifestyle, and elite film choices. However, despite maintaining a low personal front, the actor has courted numerous unwarranted controversies in his long-standing career that have also made the superstar turn his back on the showbiz industry. This one time, Ajith was at the center of public criticism, which forced him to express his desire to refrain from appearing in front of the camera. Scroll below to know the entire episode.

Ajith is one of the most sought-after faces of Tamil Cinema and pulls a huge crowd to the theatres with his every outing. The first choice of every producer, the mass hero’s electrifying screen presence captivated the audience to theatres in flocks, making Thala a true blue superstar of his territory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being public figures, the audience often expects actors/actresses to address issues related to public interests. But they fail to recognize that no matter how powerful their voice is, celebrities are not here to lead political movements for they are entertainers who earn their bread by working in movies, songs, and galas. Echoing similar sentiments, Thala Ajith once asked then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi to ensure that stars are not forced to support public agitations. Rather than settling the dust, his remarks invited a flurry of staunch criticism, with the actor facing calls to boycott.

After a mass protest against his speech, Ajith reacted to the controversy; however, he refused to apologise, opting to stand tall with his opinion. The star further added that his stance was validated by the strong opposition to his remarks. “It was not a prepared speech, but a spur-of-the-moment thing. It came from the bottom of my heart. I have not said anything wrong. I have only expressed the truth and whatever is happening now validates my speech that the industry is being held to ransom by a handful of people,” he said.

Deeply hurt by the massive backlash, Ajith added that he does not feel like facing the camera anymore citing actors are not given creative freedom. “After what happened in the past few days, I do not feel like facing the camera again. There is not much creative freedom for artists,” he said.

The controversy eventually died down, and Ajith emerged stronger than ever on his professional front. The incident also proved that Thala is a man of his word and will never support something that he does not believe in.

What are your thoughts on Ajith’s controversy? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Is Eerily Similar To The 2005 Hollywood Film ‘A History Of Violence’, Inspiration Or Copy? Netizens Say It’s “Not Remake It’s Free Make”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News