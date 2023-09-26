Telugu superstar Prabhas’s career is not going as smoothly as he would have liked it to. While his last release Adipurush was an unmitigated disaster, his next release Salaar seems to be going through some serious revision. And the other big project Kalki 2898 AD scheduled for a January 2024 release, may be pushed ahead.

In the meanwhile, Prabhas, who is also facing a knee problem that requires urgent remedial surgery, is said to be looking very cautiously at his next project.

A friend of the superstar from Hyderabad divulges, “Prabhas trusted Om (Raut, director Adipurish) blindly. Many times during the lengthy and rigorous shooting Prabhas felt things were going wrong.But Om would reassure him that all was going as per design and plan and that Prabhas should just trust the director.”

Trusting the director blindly is one thing that Prabhas won’t do any longer.

The actor’s filmmaker buddy reveals, “He won’t surrender to the director’s vision completely anymore. Like the superstars in Bollywood (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan) Prabhas will henceforth provide constructive inputs to the director and also put his foot down when he instinctively feels the director is going wrong.”

One also hears that Prabhas intends to turn director soon.

