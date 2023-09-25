Someone said it right that Pathaan was just a teaser of King’s comeback to the playground he has owned for decades because Jawan & Dunki will only cement the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed the last of the stars Bollywood would ever witness.

The fact that it’s not just doing well in India it’s striking gold overseas too, is enough to prove why its success doesn’t just rely on the domestic numbers. The fact that it could open more than double compared to the supposed Hollywood franchise film in Expendables 4.

Yes, the Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham-backed Biggie has not only opened to some blah numbers in the US, but they’re less than half the Indian Box Office King’s opening numbers. Hollywood returned for god knows why once again with another crappy instalment in Expendables 4 & the makers want nerds to call it Expend4bles (Wow! So creative).

Makers wanted to milk Sylvester Stallone as much as possible. Still, they made sure you don’t get much of him in the film because one of the makers is Jason Statham, who’s also acting in the movie, so you know how things work, but whatever the film remains to be crap no matter whoever sh*ts for however much time.

Expendables 4 opened to $3.2 Million in North America, and that’s not a number you’d usually expect from a biggie, but to topple that, we had a Superstar coming from India to not only double that but beat a Hollywood film’s opening in the US.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan had earned $6.2 Million on its opening day in North America. This record sets the record straight that SRK’s craze is not just limited to India anymore; it’s a worldwide phenomenon. Shah Rukh Khan is the Tyrannosaurus walking wild open not only in Jurassic Park back home but is also ruling the jungles (read: theatres) in the west, too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is enjoying a streak many actors would be dreaming of having & the clash of Dunki & Prabhas’ Salaar is yet to come. It’s only going to get crazier from here!

