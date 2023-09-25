After already becoming the highest net earner for Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is aiming something big and that’s an entry into the 600 crore club at the Indian box office. To reach that milestone, it got solid support from the audience during the third weekend, which also resulted in one of the biggest third Sundays in the history of Hindi films. Keep reading to know more!

The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others, has beaten countless box office records in its theatrical run of 18 days. While it has already crossed 3 crore footfalls, it won’t slow down, at least for a couple of weeks more. In the meantime, the biggie scored huge on its third Sunday.

As per the official collection update, Jawan earned 14.95 crores on its third Sunday at the Indian box office. Out of it, the Hindi version contributed a massive 13.90 crores. With this, the film has scored the third best third Sunday collection for a Hindi film. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is still at the top even after 6 years of its release.

Take a look at the top 10 third Sunday collections (Hindi) at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 17.75 crores

Gadar 2 – 16.10 crores

Jawan – 13.90 crores

Dangal – 13.68 crores

Pathaan – 12.60 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 12.50 crores

PK – 11.58 crores

The Kerala Story – 11.30 crores

RRR – 10.50 crores

Drishyam 2 – 10.39 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

