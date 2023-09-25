In the last few years, all regional film industries have witnessed huge growth and making noise on the national level. Speaking about the Tamil film industry, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is the next big thing. But before it comes, small films are doing surprisingly well, garnering the attention of a wide audience. Yes, we’re talking about Mark Antony’s performance, which has stunned everyone with its box office numbers. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the Tamil entertainer stars Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles. Upon its release on 15th September, the film opened to generally mixed reviews from critics. However, the positive word-of-mouth helped it to find momentum at the Indian box office. In fact, it has already raked in some heavy profits for the makers.

As per the latest update, Mark Antony witnessed healthy growth during the second weekend; as a result, it ended up earning 61 crores net at the Indian box office in just 10 days. This is an impressive number as it carries a tight budget of 27 crores (not officially confirmed). So, by the second weekend, the film has already earned double its cost.

If 27 crores cost of production is removed from the collection, Mark Antony stands at a pure profit of 34 crores, which equals a whopping 125.92% returns.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Vishal shared an incident from Mark Antony’s shoot when he and his co-actor SJ Suryah escaped a crash narrowly. Talking to the media on Wednesday, Vishal narrated the incident: “We were shooting for a sequence and it involved me and Suryah sir. Both of us were standing on our marks and the truck, which was approaching us, lost control. We stood there frozen.”

