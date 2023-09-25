It’s all happening for Jawan. The film has now broken the record for being the fastest 500 Crore Club entrant of all times in a single language. Just a few days back this record was set by Gadar 2 when it pipped 28 days record of Pathaan by 5 days and managed to achieve this target in 23 days flat. Now soon enough, Jawan has taken even 5 lesser days to achieve this feat, what with the 500 Crore Club entry in the Hindi version made in 18 days flat.

The film currently stands at 505.04 crores* in the Hindi version after its third weekend and has reached the prime spot in the quickest possible time. All of this has in fact been made possible without any full holiday support either, unlike Gadar 2 which had Independence Day advantage, and Jawan which was buoyed by the Republic Day holiday. In case of Jawan, there have just been a few partial holidays here or there but by and large it had sealed its spot for being the fastest ever in the first four days extended weekend itself when it had run riot all over.

One now waits to see what happens with Dunki since it’s releasing in the best holiday seasons for movies, what with Christmas season in its first week and then the big holiday of New Year as well. If it turns out to be an entertainer that it’s promising to be then a 500 Crore Club entry for just the Hindi version could further break the ceiling and happen in 15 days flat.

Days taken for the Hindi version to enter 500 Crore Club:

Jawan – 18 days

Gadar 2 – 23 days

Pathaan – 28 days

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

