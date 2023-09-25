Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan saw a huge surge during its third weekend at the Indian box office. By scoring in double digits on Saturday and Sunday again, the film proved that it won’t slow down till it hits the 600 crore milestone in India. In the meantime, it has emerged as the 5th biggest success in terms of footfalls by crossing 3 crore footfalls. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the mass entertainer is refusing to slow down even after already raking in record-breaking numbers. Speaking about the Hindi version alone, it’ll zoom past the Hindi lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan before Gadar 2 reaches there in the next few days. So, it’s SRK vs SRK at the Indian box office!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the footfalls, Jawan has become Shah Rukh Khan’s 5th biggest success by crossing 3 crore footfalls in just 17 days, reports Sacnilk. This is a huge achievement, and in the next few days, it will surpass Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s 3.12 crores. Before wrapping up the run, the biggie is expected to comfortably surpass 3.20 crore footfalls in India.

Meanwhile, talking about the collections, Jawan has officially collected 548.25 crores in 17 days at the Indian box office. Globally, it has earned 979.08 crores gross in the same time. It hit the 1000 crore mark yesterday but official numbers are awaited.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office (Overseas): Shah Rukh Khan Enters The $40 Million Club Beating Aamir Khan’s Highest Grosser Dangal In North America, Baahubali 2 In Gulf & The Next Target Is RRR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News