Aamir Khan is one of the stars who always try to be politically correct. He tries to speak just the correct amount. Neither excess nor less. And this is one of the reasons his media interactions are treasured since the actor only comes out of his hibernation mode during his film promotions. The rest of the year, he stays aloof, working on some gem he is about to deliver.

So, when the superstar once poured his heart out, comparing his stardom to that of Shah Rukh Khan, he made sure that he made some honest confessions that would surprise everyone. And they sure did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aamir Khan once sat down for a conversation with Filmfare while he was promoting his film Thugs of Hindostan. The PK actor could not help getting mesmerised by the aura and charm of SRK. He even gushed about how Mannat made him feel.

Talking about his dressing sense, the actor said, “I don’t see myself as a star. But I do see Shah Rukh as a big star, and everything else about him… He’s so charming, he’s so handsome and so well-dressed.”

The actor coyly admitted, “I wore a three-quarter pant and a T-shirt during Diwali. Those pants are so old that even the straps are coming off now.”

It was after this admission that Aamir Khan poured his heart out about his initial visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. He recalled, “I’ve been to Shah Rukh’s house when it was new. He took me to his wardrobe. His wardrobe is as big as my entire house. And the clothes are kept in such an organised manner, categorised to the tee. Suits, shoes, socks, everything kept so well. I was like, ‘Wow! Yeh hota hai star ka ghar’. Mera aisa nahi hai, mera sab confusion hai”

For the unversed, the two actors have always been pitted against each other in a rivalry that ages back to the time of their debuts after which both of them claimed a star status in their own sense. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan who enjoyed fan attention and mass hysteria beyond imagination.

Aamir Khan’s cold war with him came to the surface when he once wrote a blog saying, “Shah Rukh mere pair chaat raha hai” and later brushed it off, admitting his bungalow’s caretaker in Panchgani was a huge SRK fan and named his dog Shah Rukh, about whom he wrote in his blog.

However, the two superstars buried the hatchet when they were seen partying together in 2017 on Diwali, which was hosted at Mannat. The two have never come on-screen together, a dream which has always been a hope for their fans.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Body-Hugging Dress Turned Out To Be A Fashion Disaster Resulting In An Awkard Public Mishap, But She Learnt It From Her ‘Miss World’ Mimi Didi On How To Handle It Like A Champ!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News