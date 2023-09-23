When it comes to fashion, our Bollywood celebs have had a major glow-up. Many have even embraced the minimal aesthetic trend aptly, and it’s working in their favour. Parineeti Chopra, our newest Bollywood bride on the block, is known for her less-is-more approach, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to every outfit while also subtly owning the trends. However, Pari has also had her share of bizarre fashion outings and even faced a major wardrobe malfunction once due to the same.

Fashion is all about dressing for your body type – a lesson we all learn with time. During her initial days in Bollywood, Parineeti mostly appeared clueless on the fashion front and we have photo proof. This one time, Pari dressed herself in a coral bodycon dress which led to an epic disaster as the outfit ended up tearing at the worst possible place.

Parineeti Chopra was among the many celebrities who attended the premiere of Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi at Cinemax in Mumbai in 2013. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor stepped out in a form-fitting coral dress and flashed her brightest smile for the paps. While the actor looked every bit enchanting, the dress may not have been the perfect fit for her – it appeared too snug for her curvaceous frame. Some of the paps obtained still showed runaway tear near the zip revealing her innerwear. However, she did what every sensible person could have done, i.e., to run for a cover before it turned worse. A video shared by Bollywood Chai News showed the oops moment that was caught on camera.

Take a look below:

This was not the first time Parineeti Chopra disappointed fashion police; previously, she committed a fashion crime by wearing a white bra underneath a black see-through top at Manish Malhotra‘s birthday bash in 2013 and she should just be thankful that memes were not a thing back then.

Nevertheless, Parineeti has learned her lessons and she has time and again credited her Mimi Didi (Priyanka Chopra) for the same; her style is now a blend of sass and class which we cannot help but adore. What are your thoughts on Parineeti’s dress sense? Let us know.

