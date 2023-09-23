Alia Bhatt is currently the brightest star of the showbiz galaxy in India. She is one actor whose career graph has been unmatchable with numerous accolades to her credit, including the recently bestowed coveted National Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which featured her in the titular role. Owing to her superstardom, Alia also bags multiple brand deals and was recently declared the global brand ambassador of renowned luxury wear brand Gucci.

Being one of the global faces of Gucci, Alia was among many celebs who made their presence felt at the brand’s event at Milan Fashion Week. However, fans were quite disappointed with her latest outing at the event courtesy of her bizarre fashion choice. The epic fail has been condemned by many fashion connoisseurs, stating she could have at least wrapped herself in the brand’s clothes from head to toe instead of wearing a pair of denim with A Gucci top, making no statement at all.

But this is not the first time Alia has failed to make a mark with her sartorial choices. While her peers like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone make on-lookers go gaga with their fashion outings globally, Alia’s taste has been somewhat bland when it comes to big events. Today, we are looking at five events highlighting Alia’s epic fashion fails.

1. A Very Casual Milan Fashion Week

Beginning with her recent outing, Alia’s look went unnoticeable at Gucci’s event at Milan Fashion Week – the Bollywood superstar opted for a neon green top and light blue denim pants, leaving her hair open. While ditching heavy accessories, Alia chose stylish hoops to complete the event. She made for a decent case of casual outings, but aren’t fashion events known for bringing over-the-top style to the forefront? Guccified or not?

2. Little black dress gone wrong!

Alia Bhatt’s most international outings have been for Gucci. Earlier this year, she attended the Gucci Summer Cruise 2024 in Seoul, a place known for its capacity to own trends. However, Alia’s fashion choice was again a big miss for us as she did not bring anything new to the table with her cut-out little black dress. One takeaway from her entire look could be her transparent bag which stole the limelight from her otherwise boring outfit.

3. Miss Showstopper or Showstopper Miss?

Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Bridal Couture Show for the 2023-24 season. For an event that has previously been shouldered by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia had some big shoes to fill, and unfortunately, she did leave us disappointed with her look for the big night. Not only the intricate lehenga did not suit her petite frame, but many also pointed she did not have any control over her walk.

4. Meh Maternity Fashion!

Alia put comfort first with her maternity style files, but as someone whom the entire generation looks up to, she could have experimented with her fashion. During the promotion of her film Brahmastra, the actor was seen making some outlandish sartorial choices that did not go well with even her fans. At a time when Rihanna and Sonam made heads turn with their sensational maternity fashion, Alia’s style was mostly safe satins and tedious traditional. This one particular look in which she was seen wearing a frilled top with leggings and a black sleeveless jacket on the top seemed very dull, definitely not aligning with her vibrant aesthetic.

5. Jhumkas with cut-outs – A big no!

Alia’s looks during the Brahmastra promotion appeared out of place throughout the schedule. During one event, Alia dressed in a cut-out dress consisting of a short skirt underneath and a flare sheer skirt pattern on top. To add to it, Alia further added a pair of jhumkas that did not complement the overall feel of the look.

How much would you rate Alia’s fashion outings? Let us know in the space below.

