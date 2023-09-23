Disha Patani, who is a synonym to fashion, is making our Saturday bright and how. The Bollywood diva never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her sensuous and bold choices. Disha seems to be a promoter of the ‘if you got it, you flaunt it’ philosophy, and well, she does that pretty good with ample confidence, beauty and curves. Be her red carpet appearances, her city sightings or her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed, Disha always keeps her fashion game top notch.

The 31-year-old actress enjoys a huge fan following across the globe especially on social media with over 59 million followers on Instagram. The Malang actress often makes noise on the internet with her bold and extra glamorous pictures and videos and this time she has done it yet again. Scroll below to check out her recent pictures.

The Instagram page in the name of Instant Bollywood shared a few photos of Disha Patani from a recent event in Singapore and guess what, the ‘Baaghi’ actress left everyone drooling on social media.

The ‘Radhe‘ actress donned a ruched white Alex Perry mini-dress with a plunging neckline and sleek straps, flaunting her busty assets and perfect hour-glass figure. The padded cups of the mini bodycon, worth Rs. 1,04,874, added the much-needed oomph to the outfit.

Have a look:

Disha Patani accessorised her outfit with a pair of matching gloves and white stiletto heels that showcased her toned legs, leaving fans gasping for more. The sheer gloves added a twist to her look that reminded us of the gloves trend from the 16th century.

For make-up, Disha chose kohled eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, red lipstick and highlighted features. The Malang actress left her hair open and styled it into loose curls that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder to add on to the sultry yet subtle look.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s look in this stunning white dress? Let us know.

