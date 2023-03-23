Parineeti Chopra is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. She’s the cousin of superstar Priyanka Chopra but has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her brilliant acting skills and has given some fantastic performances over the years. The actress was recently spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on a lunch date, and their video is now doing the rounds on social media, with netizens trolling the two. Scroll below to take a look at their video.

Parineeti and Raghav enjoy a huge fan following among their fans, especially on social media. The actress has over 40 million followers, and the politician has over 427K followers on Instagram. The two are secretive about their personal lives and never publicly discuss their relationships. In fact, last night also, they had dinner and were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai.

Fans are now speculating if a new love story is brewing between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on social media. And this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood actress has been linked with a politician, in the past, we’ve seen multiple B-town celebrities getting married to them, including the recent one – Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

Nonetheless, take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s lunch date with AAP leader Raghav Chadha below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Life main aur kuch nai tau atleast ladka hee acha pata liya paisa aur power….chalo actress hone kay ye fayde to hote hain…cricketers, politicians aur buisnessmen aaaram se pat jaate hain.”

Another user commented, “Publicity ke liye kya kya karne padta hai becharo ko.”

A third user commented, “Aam admi party wale sab ja to ladki pata rahe hai ja shadi kar rahe hai jo baki bache jail ja rahe hai 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Parineeti Chopra getting spotted with Raghav Chadha post lunch today? Tell us in the space below.

