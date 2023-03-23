Over the years, the Bachchan family has been a part of many controversies. And while Jaya Bachchan never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances, back in the day, it was Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who stole the limelight with their antics. Back in 2009, after voting in the elections, Bachchan’s showed their middle finger to the media, which turned into a meme but it’s not what you think it is. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The entire Bachchan clan is quite savage. We love veteran actor Amitabh’s Twitter game and he’s always making headlines for his tweets and acing his social media game with them. Abhishek, on the other hand, never misses an opportunity to give it back to trolls and how. And Jaya, well, paparazzi is terrified of her, and she’s often seen scolding them for invading her private space or chasing her for pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, in 2009, the entire Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, voted in the elections and later, after coming out of the booth, the clan posed for the cameras and showed their middle finger to them.

Before you guys think anything negative, the family got the election ink on their middle finger and posed for the camera, pointing at it. Haha! Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram in shared the picture; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with the entire Bachchan family during the 2009 elections? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Puts Anees Bazmee’s Action-Comedy On Hold For The Remake Of This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News