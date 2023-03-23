Neha Kakkar is a very known name in the Bollywood music industry. The singer has carved a nice for herself by giving quite a hit peppy numbers and dancing songs. However, the singer often gets trolled for every other thing that she does – be it crying on reality shows or singing in a different way. Once, she sang with one of the Indian Idol participants on Kala Chasma, and its weird version had irked a lot of netizens.

Now, an edited video version is going viral on Instagram, where the Avengers gang can be seen getting angry at Neha’s singing and launching a bomb at it. Netizens laud the editor and the video. Check it out below!

In one of the Indian Idol episodes, Neha Kakkar and one of the contestants sang ‘Kala Chasma’ from the film Baar Baar Dekho and in their version, they played with the lyrics ‘Kala Chasma’. In the edited video shared on Instagram, we can see the Avengers gang, including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Rhodes (Don Cheadle) getting irked looking at the video. On the background we can also hear Rajpal Yadav saying “Saale bomb se uda dunga ek bar hath mein aajaye toh…”

And then, that iconic scene comes when War Machine launches a bomb at the screen and blasts it. Well, phew, what a relief! As soon as the video went viral, netizens started commenting on it.

One of them wrote on the post featuring Neha Kakkar, “Diesel engine starting in winters after long time.”

Second one commented, “Thanks for that 🚀”

Another comment can be read, “Thanos ne bhi yhii suna tha uske baad hii aadhi duniya ko khatam karna chahta tha”

One of them commented, “Inka mooh band karo yar koi”

“Thanos was right”, wrote one netizen. Another one penned, “Ye zaroori tha bhai. Good 👍🏼”

Well, surely anybody will get irked by this, and it’s the Avengers, after all. Haha! What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

