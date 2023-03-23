Anubhav Sinha, awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Bheed, is doing promotions everywhere. During a recent interaction, the director recalled an incident with late actor Om Puri and how he was unimpressed by his performance in the show Sea Hawks. Read on to find out what he has to say!

The director has been in the limelight for quite some time as he shifted his genre from commercial to social topic-driven movies. Notably, his recent films have been in the controversies and also received backlash for the same.

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Anubhav Sinha revealed he once asked Om Puri to leave the show Sea Hawks, which he was doing. As he recalled the incident, he called out the actor as he believed he was phoning him. “Om ji ko maine bol diya tha, mera show kar rahe the Sea Hawks, chaar din ki shooting hui, maine kaha, ‘Sir chhod dijiye aap, paise ke liye kar rahe hain, man se nahi kar rahe,’ said the Bheed director Anubhav Sinha.

The director later revealed that the late actor was surprised and said he enjoys working with him. Anubhav adds, “Woh (Om Puri) bole, ‘Kya bol rahe ho yaar, main toh bade man se kar raha hoon, mujhe toh bada maza aa raha hai tumhare saath kaam karke.’ The filmmaker continued and added that he was blown away when he saw the editing room’s final footage.

“Mujhe lagta tha woh scene dekhte they, rakh dete they, idhar udhar ghoomte they, mazak wazak kar liya, phir camera ke saamne khade hogaye, shot kar liya, chale gaye. Mujhe mehnat karta hua actor nahi dikh raha tha. Par jab main editing room mein pahuncha, mujhe laga baap re baap, game hi alag hai,” added Anubhav Sinha.

