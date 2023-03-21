Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his films such as ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Dus’, and ‘Thappad’, is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, the pandemic drama ‘Bheed’. The director, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram to share a lengthy note about the film and made a heartfelt and honest appeal to the audience to judge the film for what it intends to convey.

He shared that the film’s work related to its release was completed on Monday and that he himself saw the whole film for the very first time after all the work was done.

Sharing the film’s trailer, Anubhav Sinha wrote in Hindi, “Hello friends, ‘Bheed’ is coming to theatres on March 24. The work was going on for the film in the run up to its release till last night. I myself saw the final output for the first time after it was done in the night. I felt good and it gave me an affirmation that I have managed to make the film that I intended to make. It’s quite good. I also wanted to seek your help. All those people, whom you think would want to watch this film, please share this trailer with them. Share it with them, call them up and remind them about the release date of March 24 and make a plan to see it”.

He added, “Films like these are very difficult both in terms of their making and their subsequent release but it’s our responsibility to make such films and more than that it’s important that the audience watches such films. I need one more help, please don’t stress yourselves on how did it get censored, how will it get released why the trailer was removed from the YouTube channel of T-Series, why Bhushan Kumar’s name was removed, how much is the advance booking, how much would it earn by the end of first week.”

Anubhav Sinha said that these are multi-front fights that a filmmaker has to put up with and this is no different. He wrote, “These are the fights of filmmakers, we are fighting and we will do it on our own. All these thoughts rob the audience of the connection that the film aims to establish with them. Bhushan is my friend, we will make many more films together. These are pointless debates that find their way on social media”.

“As an audience, your responsibility is to watch the film and tell us if you liked it or not. If you liked it, then tell other people about it, if you didn’t like it, please share your feedback with us as our sole motive is to make a film that touches your heart. ‘Bheed’ is a story of human relationships, of the people, it’s your story and mine. Help the film travel to its audience and support such films. Thank You”, Anubhav Sinha concluded.

Bheed will see Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on March 24.

