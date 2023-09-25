Yet another day, yet another massive record for Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan. While the film had already entered the 500 Crore Club with the Telugu and Tamil versions also running riot and contributing over 55 crores, it has now gone past the 500 crores mark in just the Hindi version as well. This is a massive feat indeed as only four films in history have done this so far – Baahubali: The Conclusion, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan – and the last three of these have arrived in a space of eight months in 2023.

The film brought in 13.90 crores more on Sunday, and that was further growth over Saturday collections, which had stepped into the double-digit zone. As a result, the Atlee-directed film now stands at 505.94 crores in the Hindi version, and there is so much more yet to come.

Jawan should now gather another 13-15 crores during the weekdays, which will take it closer to the 520 crores mark. From there, its journey towards being the biggest Hindi grosser of all time will begin as it would aim for Gadar 2 score and Pathaan [Hindi] collections of 524.50 crores. Jawan will, of course, cross that by a distance, and even on a conservative scale, it will have a lifetime of 535 crores in just the Hindi version.

The benchmark has been set for Dunki, and the excitement has just begun.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

