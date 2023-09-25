American gothic supernatural horror film The Nun 2, released earlier this year, has been making big waves at the box office. The film has been breaking several records since its release. The horror flick has now crossed another milestone at the international box office.

Nun, a prequel spinoff derived from The Conjuring 2, featured Bonnie Aarons as a malevolent nun. This chilling tale unfolded within the confines of a 1952 monastery, where the narrative revolved around a priest and a young nun, portrayed by Demian Bichir and Farmiga, respectively. Together, they endeavoured to combat the sinister possessions plaguing the malevolent nun. To the surprise of many, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing instalment within The Conjuring franchise.

In its third weekend, The Nun 2 continued to send shivers down spines among the global audience, amassing an additional $20.8 million across 74 international markets. This impressive overseas performance brought its cumulative global earnings to a staggering $204.2 million, with the offshore market showing a remarkable drop of just 44%. Notably, the film maintained robust traction in various regions, including Holland (-14%), Italy (-30%), France (-37%), the UK (-38%), Spain (-39%), Australia (-40%), Poland (-42%), and Mexico (-42%), as reported by Deadline.

In Germany, “The Nun II” made an astonishing debut, raking in an impressive $3.2 million across 464 screens and securing a commanding first-place position with nearly half of the Top 5 Films’ market share. This remarkable opening weekend performance marked the highest within the Conjuring Universe and outperformed all comparable releases. The current top-performing markets include Mexico ($18.7 million), Brazil ($8.7 million), Indonesia ($8.7 million), Italy ($6.7 million), and the UK ($6.4 million). On the other hand, Expend4bles, or Expendables 4, added $12.3M this weekend, per comScore, following its debut in China last frame.

Looking ahead, “The Nun II” is set to captivate audiences in Korea on September 27 and Japan on October 13. Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s “A Haunting in Venice” continued its international run with a steady performance, experiencing a -35% drop across 52 markets and amassing an additional $14.7 million. This brings its international total to $46.2 million, contributing to a global haul of $71.6 million. Italy, in particular, displayed strong momentum by only dipping 3%, maintaining its top spot in the box office rankings. The Kenneth Branagh-directed film also claimed the No. 1 position in Spain and the UK, further solidifying its international appeal.

For the unversed, The Nun 2, which is the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Universe, takes place four years after its predecessor, as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) again comes face-to-face with the demonic nun known as Valak at a boarding school in France.

