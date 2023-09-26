Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, is one of the much-awaited film of the year. The film has been making buzz ever since it was announced. Some rumours claimed that the film is inspired by or is a remake of the 2005 Hollywood film A History of Violence.

Kanagaraj’s last collaboration with Vijay ‘Master’ was very well received. Even his previous films, ‘Kaithi’ and ‘Vikram,’ performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now ‘Leo’, as part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is poised to set a new standard in this shared cinematic realm.

A trade analyst compared the synopsis of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ found on various ticket booking websites with the official synopsis of the Hollywood film. Sharing the screenshots of the two film’s synopsis, the analyst wrote, “Hollywood film & Joseph Vijay’s #LeoFilm sharing the same synopsis in few booking site”. A History of Violence: “A mild-mannered man becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions that will shake his family to its very core.”

#Leo: “A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.”

Hollywood film & Joseph Vijay’s #LeoFilm sharing same synopsis in few booking site A History of Violence:

“A mild-mannered man becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions that will shake his family to its very core.”#Leo:

“A mild-mannered… pic.twitter.com/ob4TJNG1QE — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 25, 2023

Soon after the analyst shared the synopsis of the film, netizens began to troll the makers of Leo. A user said, “Is this a coincidence or both will have the same story?” while another user wrote, “I think #Leo team has acquired rights to remake History of Violence!” A third user replied, “And of course it’s History Of Violence kind of remake and they got rights for that too”.

Not Remake It’s Free Make

He Has Taken A Plot And Converted It To His Style 🤣 — FESTIVAL BEGINS 🎥📽️🎮😋 (@MovieGamerFood3) September 25, 2023

Loki had bought the remake right….

So may be he add his flavour but story will remain 80 % same in guess — Suraj chauhan🤝 (@Kumaris57862762) September 25, 2023

Vijay fans have the solutions for any questions ? BRAVO BRAVO — THALA (@MybommaReels) September 25, 2023

And Loki has secretly told him 🤡🤡🤡 — Sachin kamble 😇 (@Generatorans) September 25, 2023

So, #Leo will be an adaptation of the novel “A History of Violence”.

That’s what @MrBloom99 replied me with.

Whatever man, I’m pretty excited for the movie.@moviestalkhindi bro double check your sources. https://t.co/jUsnFYcbfX — Achal (@spoilingnerd) September 25, 2023

Viggo Mortensen stars in ‘A History of Violence,’ which is based on the 1997 graphic novel of the same name.

‘Leo’ is set to release during the Dussehra weekend on October 19, and it will face off against other films like Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath,’ Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ and Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost.’

