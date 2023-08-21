Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is known for ‘Baaghi’ franchise, ‘Heropanti’, ‘War’ and others, has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming action film ‘Ganapath: Part 1’.

The actor will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the film almost nine years after the two made their Hindi film debut together with ‘Heropanti’.

‘Ganapath: Part 1’ is a dystopian action. With two months left for the film’s release, Tiger Shroff took to his social media and called the ‘Ganapath Part 1’ as one of the biggest and most challenging films of his career.

Announcing the news of the film’s wrap up, Tiger shared a series of pictures from the sets and captioned, “Last day of shoot on my biggest and most challenging film yet! X ray vision till the end….2 months to go. #ganapath.”

The pictures shared by Tiger Shroff took the social media by storm with netizens praising his physique and appealing looks. Producer-actorJackky Bhagnani commented on Tiger’s picture and wrote, “Big Day”.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Company, ‘Ganapath Part 1’ is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for directing the National Award winning Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Queen’. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, October 20, 2023.

