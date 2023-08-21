Fawad Khan is the man of many women’s dreams; count me in as well. The actor has not only achieved this success with his handsome looks but also with his outstanding acting skills. This Pakistani actor knows how to rule over millions of fans across the world. While we drool over his bearded structured face and get lost in his deep gaze, do you know his net worth?

Fawad is counted as one of the richest celebs in Pakistan. He charges quite a moolah per episode of his TV serials. Apart from being a big name in Pakistan, Khan had also made a name in Bollywood with a handful of movies, including Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and others.

Scroll ahead to get the scoop on Fawad Khan’s luxurious life.

Fawad Khan’s impressive net worth

According to reports, Fawad Khan has an estimated net worth of approximately $6 million or more than 48 crores. The actor knows how to live a life royally, and we won’t disagree. Based on information stated in Woman’s Era, the actor charges Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per episode of his TV serials, and apart from that, he also gets a hefty amount of money from endorsing different brands.

Fawad Khan’s assets

Fawad lives in Pakistan with his family and has a luxurious house in Lahore. Apart from it, he even has a bungalow in Karachi, and apparently, his fixed assets are in crores.

Fawad Khan’s car collection

Fawad is a car enthusiast and loves to have a gorgeous collection in his garage. He possesses a Range Rover worth Rs 71 lakh, along with a Bentley Continental that comes with a whopping price of Rs 4.5 crore. He even owns a Fortuner Jeep of Rs 90 lakh and has a Hyundai Verna with a price tag of Rs 45 lakh.

Fawad Khan was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt after the series Ms Marvel. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 45 crore and has earned more than 200 crore worldwide.

Well, surely Fawad knows how to live a life with royalty. What say?

