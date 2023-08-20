Sushmita Sen is among the A-listers in Bollywood. From winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 to exploring various genres in movies and web series Sush has never failed to impress us. Apart from her acting skills and timeless beauty, it is also her work ethic that we admire the most. However, this was not the scene in her early years as she wanted to stick to her fixed working hours, but well-known actors and directors felt otherwise and found her to be fussy.

Sush has been in the industry for decades now and has worked with celebrated actors and directors in her career. She was last seen portraying Transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in her latest web series Taali.

Throughout her career, Sushmita Sen has broken stereotypes and never shied away from speaking her heart out. Even during her early years, she always tried to stick to her working schedule but realised shift timings were not discussed with actresses when a movie starred one of the Khans or a leading actor. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she said, “When I joined the industry, if you have a film with one of the Khans or one of the major A-list actors, you don’t talk about shift time and number of days and all. You just bend backwards and do the film. But I started asking for eight hours, ten hours with makeup and hair specifically. I will come on time and will leave on time. It’s a system I follow even today. I will never be late, but then I will leave on time.”

When she asked for a fixed schedule, she was called fussy as she said, “So first, everyone had a problem with that attitude, they had so much to say, ‘Attitude de rahi hai, samajhti kya hai apne aap ko.” Things changed when a filmmaker hired her with those terms and realised that he had saved a lot of production money. The Taali star even strictly followed the schedule when she worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Aankhen. Sushmita Sen said, “I would fold my hands and say, ‘Sir, my day is done’. Not to offend anyone, but to follow a discipline.”

The Aarya star further revealed that this did not come easy to her as she was termed “difficult to work with” by her colleagues. She said, “That might have backfired then, and a lot of people were like, ‘She’s difficult to work with’. But I was like even if the actor is late by six hours, I am ready to wait. I’ll put on full hair and makeup, sit down and wait. But when it’s six o’clock, it’s my pack-up time, I leave.” She concluded how it took her 30 years to make people realise the importance of time.

