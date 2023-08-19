Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, lauded the determination of a contestant, who revealed that he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta.

In the fourth episode of the quiz-based reality, contestant Rahul Kumar said he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta. He won the fastest finger in the first round and joined Big B on the hot seat.

A question popped related to X-rays, the contestant gave the correct answer and shared his emotional story.

Kumar shared details about his genetic disease, Osteogenesis imperfecta, and revealed that it’s a condition where the bones become brittle.

The contestant told Amitabh Bachchan, “I have Osteogenesis imperfecta. It is a disease in which bones get fractured easily. One in 20,000 people get this disease. I have had around 360 fractures. A little bit of force can fracture a bone. It can happen even during sleep. So, whenever it happens, I have to go through x-rays.”

On learning about this, Amitabh praised the contestant’s determination even in such a difficult phase. In the game he won Rs 3,20,000, with all his lifelines.

Speaking of the show, after over a decade of having the iconic theme tune, the audiences are up for a surprise as the popular quiz game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15) will have a new theme tune, and a new lifeline in the show.

Sources told IANS: “There is a new lifeline in the show this season. There has been a change in the tune of KBC, with the addition of new instruments in it like flute, sitar. And, also the audience will witness a change in the set which is in the form of ‘X’. There are two tunnels, with new and different lights. The name for the timer, which is referred to as ‘dugdugji’, will also be changed”.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony Entertainment.

