Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his first pet and opened up about why he didn’t have a favourite teacher in his school days on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

As 10-year-old Aayansh Bhalotiya from Kolkata took over the hot seat for ‘KBC Juniors’, he played a rapid-fire round with the host and asked him different questions about his childhood habits, or what he enjoyed playing as a kid and more.

The host enjoyed his conversation and shared many of the stories from his childhood days. From his favourite sports to his first pet and how he was treated in school, Amitabh Bachchan shared many anecdotes with him.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed he loved playing ‘Gilli-danda’ and ‘Lattu’. He also revealed that he did not have a favourite teacher as everybody used to reprimand him in school.

Later, the host remembered his first pet which was a Silky Sydney breed, a small dog. The dog had lots of hair and was very cute. His mother named his pet as ‘christy’ which means small in Punjabi.

Amitabh Bachchan also taught how to snap fingers and whistle to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Anshuman Pathak who appreciates the host for his impressive voice and says that nobody can follow it.

Anshuman tells him that he wants to learn whistling and the host replies that it is not tough.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

