Television shows have come a long way since the 90s and have become and have gained massive popularity among viewers in no time. The TRP reports reveal how much the viewers have been enjoying the shows on tv. Now latest report revealed that Anupamaa has slipped from the top position.

As per the latest BARC TRP report, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer drama which has been ruling the TRP chart for a long time has slipped to the second only to be replaced by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer has become the number one show with 2.8 TRP.

Star Plus show Imlie has taken the third spot on the list. Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor led show has received 2.2 TRP this week. Rajan Shahi’s Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been going on air since 2009, has grabbed the fourth spot on the list this week. Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer show recorded 2.2 TRP.

On the other hand, Star Plus’ new show Faltu starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in lead has to take the fifth spot. The show has received 2.2 ratings. While on the sixth spot is Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead.

YHC got 2.0 ratings this week. KumKum Bhagya has taken the seventh spot with 1.9 ratings while on the eighth we have Pandya Store with 1.8 TRP. On the ninth place, we have Bhagya Lakshmi with 1.8 ratings and Kundali Bhagya has taken tenth place with 1.8 TRP as well.

On the 11th spot, we have Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 which got 1.8 TRP (overall). The show is doing extremely well and getting good ratings as compared to the previous two seasons.

