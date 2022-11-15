Kapil Sharma happens to be one of the biggest comedians in the country and is successfully running his own show for years now. The comedian turned actor also happens to be super popular on social media among his fans and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. Earlier today, Kapil shared a picture of himself striking a pose by the pool as he flaunted his ripped physique and netizens are now trolling him for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kapil has over 43 million followers on Instagram and his show happens to be a hit among the audiences all across the globe. In his latest picture, the comedian looks fit and healthy and fans are going gaga over his physique.

In the pictures, Kapil Sharma can be seen wearing a white t-shirt that he paired with matching white three fourth pants and accessorised his look with sunglasses. The comedian styled his look with black sneakers and also striked a pose next to a swimming pool.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kapil Sharma captioned it, “If no gym……ING Then swim…ING anyth…………ING But someth..ING Good morn..ING 🌞😀 Sorry for my bad rhyming 🙈 but see my intentions 🏋️‍♂️

Reacting to his picture on Instagram, a user commented, “Tambakoo kabse ragadne lage..”

Another user commented, “sir swimming pool ke pas beth ke tambaku masal rahe ho.”

A third user commented, “gutka banate hue kapil sharma , bolo zuban kesari 😂”

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also commented on Kapil Sharma’s picture and wrote, “Paaji looking🔥” Vindu Dara Singh also reacted and commented, “Looking super fit paaji 💕

What are you thoughts on Kapil’s latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

