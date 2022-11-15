For a decade and a half, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss’ has been churning out high-voltage drama and entertaining its fans worldwide. Legendary battles, disagreements, and some enduring connections are among the elements that have stood out and ensured its unbeaten success. While fights between contestants have been the talk of the town, a few spats have created enmity.

These fierce rivals never let go of the chance to nudge each other. So today, let us look at some legendary rivalries witnessed over the years, especially those involving television actors. From Shehnaaz Gill & Himanshi Khurana to Gauahar Khan & Tanishaa Mukerji, Tina Datta & Sreejita De more – here’s who made the list.

Sreejita De and Tina Datta from ‘Bigg Boss 16’

‘Uttaran’ fame, Sreejita De and Tina Datta shared a hostile equation way before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house and the cold war between them was visible to the viewers in the show. The master of the house summoned Tina and Sreejita to the confession room and asked them to settle their disputes. Sreejita referred to Tina as ‘dominant’, while Tina made it plain that they fought over ‘petty problems.’ Though, Sreejita De was the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16, after coming out she had lots of unpleasant things to say about Tina Datta.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from ‘Bigg Boss 16’

COLORS’ ‘Udaariyan’ fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and ‘Choti Sardarrni’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been rivals in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ since its premiere. Despite being strong contestants, the two never managed to settle their differences and reconcile. Recently, Nimrit and Priyanka fought over kitchen duties. Amidst the fight, Nimrit harshly said, “I don’t need your help to get footage. Stop being so full of yourself. Itna self-obsessed mat raho.” To which Priyanka replied, “Main apni favourite hoon na.”

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde iconic from ‘Bigg Boss 11ʼ

The neck-and-neck competition between actor Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde was the highlight of ‘Bigg Boss 11’. While the former was the first runner-up, the latter won the trophy. The two engaged in constant fights and had a very strained relationship. Due to their differences in opinions, both launched into spats quite often. Their fan squads also bickered away, and their enmity only grew with time.

Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana from ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill share a contentious bond way before their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. On the first day of the season, when Shehnaaz saw Himanshi she started bawling. Nonetheless, to bury the hatchet, Shehnaaz tried to greet Himanshi, but she ignored her. Shehnaaz’s actions angered Himanshi, which triggered a fight between two of them and involved insulting comments. The episodes that followed were a sequence of attacks and counterattacks in which both were shown tearing each other apart.

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik from ‘Bigg Boss 14’

Tempers flared between Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik very often in ‘Bigg Boss 14ʼ. In a shocking incident, Kavita threatened Rubina by asking, “Tere husband ke bare mein pata hai?” Kavita also warned Rubina that she would hit her. She rushed out of the house since she didn’t want to live with Rubina and Abhinav. After this incident, Rubina snapped at her by saying, “You can only go to that level, senseless, worthless, exactly what Kavita Kaushik is!”

Gauahar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji from ‘Bigg Boss 7’

Season 7 of Bigg Boss was filled will loads of drama both in terms of love and fights. While Gauahar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji made the headlines then due to their linkups with Kushal Tandon and Armaan Kohli respectively, they also made the news cause of the fights between them. From calling each other names to taking digs every opportunity they got, these ladies showed us what cat fights really are!

