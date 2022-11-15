Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to be evicted but her atrangi fashion sense has made her an overnight sensation. Several celebrities including Chahatt Khanna, Farah Ali Khan among others have shamed her. Latest addition to the list is Hindustani Bhau, which has led to a massive social media war.

There are many who have objections to the way Uorfi dresses. Comedian Sunil Pal just a week ago went on to claim that she goes “n*de” to stay in the “news.” The actress is also often trolled in the comment section of her Instagram posts but she doesn’t give a damn and continues to showcase her creations all across.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Hindustani Bhau was seen threatening Uorfi Javed as he said, “Yeh message Urfi Javed ke liye hai, jo aaj khudko bohot badi fashion designer samajh rahi hai. Beta, yeh jo bahar tu kapde ke naam pe kuch bhi pehen ke nikal rahi hai, yeh Hindustan ka rivaaz nahi hai. Yeh Sanskriti nahi hai tere wajeh se behen betiyon ko galat message ja raha hai toh sudhar Jana, warna main sudhar dunga. Ek bhai ke naate bol raha hu sudhar Jana.”

Reacting to the same, Uorfi Javed clapped back on her Instagram stories calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of Hindustani Bhau. She claims that she refused to give him any kind of media attention, hence he is now taking a U-turn and threatening her.

“This was 3 months back. Had no objection with my clothing! Before I refused to give him media attention! This is now, he suddenly has a problem with what I wear after I refused to give him media attention! Case closed your honor! Verdict – publicity hungry a**holes who can stoop to any level to get fame,” she wrote.

