Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh is one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances and their PDA on social media. Earlier today, both Neha and Rohan made an appearance in the city where the singer was dressed in a chic casual look and now netizens are reacting to their video and body-shaming her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Neha is super popular on social media with over 72 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be very active on the photo-sharing platform and often shares reels and pictures on the same keeping her fans entertained.

Now, talking about her latest appearance, Neha Kakkar was spotted in the city with husband Rohanpreet Singh and they both looked adorable as usual. The couple were dressed in casuals and while Neha wore a t-shirt with joggers pants, Rohan was spotted wearing a black half-sleeves shirt that he paired with matching cargo pants.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye kitni moti hogayi hai 😂😂”

Another user commented, “After getting rich. Poor people still don’t know how to dress lol.”

A third user commented, “Ajeeb lag rahi hai bina heels kay inni kam height hai upar se weight gain kia hai.”

A fourth user commented, “Kahan fass gaya itna sohna munda and what a fake smile she gives always….please change your designer….always over stuffed.”

What are your thoughts on netizens brutally trolling Neha Kakkar for her latest appearance? Tell us in the space below.

