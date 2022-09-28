Neha Kakkar created her rendition version of Maine Payal Hai Chankayi and original singer Falguni Pathak wasn’t impressed with it. In fact, she went on to say that she was close to throwing up when she heard the new version. The war is on between the two singers but amidst it all, AR Rahman has broken his silence on the remix culture. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, there have been a lot of remixes that Bollywood movies had made in recent times. Aankh Marey to Tip Tip, many iconic songs have been recreated and the man behind most of them remains Tanishk Bagchi. While he may have mastered the art, audience still is against the culture and doesn’t enjoy the original witnessing any kind of changes and potentially be ‘ruined.’

Amid the latest noise around remixes due to Neha Kakkar & Falguni Pathak’s fallout, AR Rahman is sharing his opinion on the entire debate. He told India Today, “The more I see, the more it is distorted. The intention of the composer gets distorted. People say, ‘I am reimagining.’ Who are you to re-imagine? I am also very careful of taking someone else’s work. You have to be respectful and I think it is a grey area, we need to sort it out.”

AR Rahman added, “The other day, we had the Telugu music launch and the producers said, every song that you two (Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman) make sounds fresh now because it is all done in digital mastering. It already has that quality and everyone appreciates it. So, if I need to do that, I need to recreate it. Of course, people take permission, but you cannot take something recent and remake it again. It feels weird”

Well, AR Rahman definitely has a point.

