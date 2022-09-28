Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013, at the age of 25. The late actress’ mother Rabia Khan had alleged that Jiah was murdered by her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. Since then, her death has been under investigation carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Bombay High Court now claims that CBI had carried out a fair, impartial, and thorough probe into the alleged suicide of the late actress. The court also observed that the late actress’s mother was trying to procrastinate and delay the trial by insisting her death was a homicide.

As per news agency PTI, a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav made the observations over a petition filed by Rabia Khan seeking a fresh probe into the case, preferably by the US-based FBI. The bench said it cannot go out of its territorial jurisdiction and direct the FBI to conduct a probe into the case. The order was issued on September 12 dismissing the petition filed by Jiah Khan’s mother.

The court said, “Repeated insistence of the petitioner (Rabia Khan) to procure a finding from the court that death of the victim (Jiah Khan), in this case, was homicidal and not suicidal is a clear indication of procrastinating the trial. This conduct of the petitioner amounts to unnecessarily procrastinating and delaying the trial which is in progress before the trial court. It appears that petitioner wants this court to return a finding in her favour that the death of the victim was homicidal and not suicidal, even before the trial is over.”

“Prima facie it does appear that a totally impartial, fair and transparent investigation is made by the CBI in a thorough manner,” the court said. The Bombay High Court judges further observed in the order that every angle of medical evidence and circumstantial evidence, the conduct of the accused and/or cause of the incident, everything was re-considered with a fresh angle to ascertain and verify whether it can be a case of ‘homicidal death’ and then only after confirming that it was a case of suicidal nature, the CBI had filed its further report (supplementary charge sheet).

