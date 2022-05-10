AR Rahman is one of the greatest global icons the music industry has ever seen. His mesmerizing voice truly keeps us captive throughout his tracks and fans just love his voice. Although he is one of the greatest singers who also works wonders in photography.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, did you know that the singer is the first-ever Indian celebrity to feature in an advertisement for Apple, just for his photography skill? Let’s check it out.

Advertisement

It is a rare fact about AR Rahman that he does have a good eye for photography. The singer is fond of clicking landscape images of places he has been to and even selfies of himself, which can be found on his social media. However, out of those landscape clicks, his selfie, which was a black-and-white photo of himself wearing sunglasses, was picked up by Apple for its iPhone advertisement.

Back in 2018, this black and white image clicked by AR Rahman was on an Apple iPhone X, and was picked up for an advertisement by the brand. While talking more about the selfie in an interaction with The Indian Express, the singer said, “Just reflect what you want others to feel and make sure your face flirts with the light source. What I really like about it is it brings a studio kind of quality to your photos – taking beautifully detailed pictures in super flattering light.”

Meanwhile, Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman was recently married to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The two had engaged in December 2021 and got married in Chennai. AR Rahman had announced this on May 05, 2022, on his social media account. He sent out a post on his Instagram with a caption saying, “May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage.”

For more such updates follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Anil Kapoor Claimed He’s Tired Of The ‘Jhakaas’ Tag & Said, “I Want To Get Rid Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube