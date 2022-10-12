In a shocking turn of events, rumours of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, suffering from throat cancer made headlines like before. It all started a few days back when reports of Disha aka Dayaben suffering from throat issues due to speaking in a peculiar voice for the character surfaced. However soon these reports turned ugly and began stating that she had been detected with throat cancer.

The actress became a household name with her character of Dayaben in the famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now his real and reel-life brother had reacted to the news.

Disha Vakani’s brother Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundar on the show, has dismissed the reports of her sister suffering from throat cancer. The actor rubbished the news calling it baseless adding that they are ‘mere rumours’.

Speaking about Disha Vakani’s throat cancer rumours, Mayur Vakani told ETimes, “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kind of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show said, “I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don’t think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta. I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter’s kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours.”

