Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to begin its Navratri track and it seems like it may finally see the return of Dayaben. Navratri has arrived in Gokuldham society and it’s said that during this time if you pray from your heart, Maa Durga grants that wish.

Dayaben has been living in Ahmedabad for a long time now. Jethalal is desperate to bring her back. Hence, he decides to perform the first pooja of Maa Durga on the very first day of Navratri in Gokuldham Society and ask the mother Goddess to bring Daya back. All the Society members agree to this request. However, Babbeeta ji suggests that Jethalal also has a word with Bhide about this.

Bhide was very skeptical about Jethalal‘s request but in the end he agrees. But in his heart Bhide is sure that ‘Jethalal means problems and he will not come on time.’

Will Jethalal able to perform the pooja and prove Bhide wrong? Or once again his destiny will play a game?

