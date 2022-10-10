A while ago, Shehnaaz Gill returned to Mumbai after attending an event in Bengaluru and looking at her lovely face, it has definitely made our day. Sana donned a casual avatar and graciously smiled and acknowledged the paparazzi as she made an exit at the airport. As she was walking out, her excited fans approached to take pictures with the beauty and amid the same a man tried to touch her while taking a selfie and how the actress reacted to the same is what is making headlines now. Netizens on social media are slamming the fans for behaving inappropriately with celebrities and the same thing happened with Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was leaving for London recently. Scroll below to read some of the reactions.

Sana happens to be one of the most popular celebrities on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a sneak peak to her fans of her personal and professional life there. Not just that, the actress is so humble and never misses an opportunity to interact with paparazzi and that’s the reason why her fans love her grounded nature so much.

Coming back to her latest appearance, Shehnaaz Gill appeared dressed in casuals at the Mumbai airport earlier today. Sana paired a pair of denims with a pink coloured hoodie and accessorised the look with sunglasses and shoes. As usual, the beauty looked pretty and flashed her million dollar smile while posing for the paps.

As she was posing for the paparazzi, her fans started approaching for pictures and Shehnaaz Gill subtly acknowledged them. While she was doing so, a man tried to keep his hand on Sana’s shoulder to which she suddenly distanced herself from.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on Instagram, a fan commented, “She is so sweet usne unhe comfortable feel krane ke liye end main bol diya…. Tujhe kya laga vo tera dost hai….😍😍😍. Love her for this” Another user commented, “Btao jra kandhe pe hath rakh ke isko photo Lena h waah bhai waah …kareena kapoor ke sath v ek ne aise hi Kiya tha wo to bhag gyi bina pic click kraye huye …bt ye achha lga shenaaz ne egnore nhi kiya ❤️” A third user commented, “What on earth do these idiots think they can go around placing their hands on anyone’s shoulders stay at a distance and take pictures.”

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction to a fan who tried to keep his hand on her shoulders? Tell us in the comments below.

