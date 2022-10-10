Sajid Khan is trying his level best to revive his career in Bigg Boss 16 years after the s*xual assault allegations by Mandana Karimi and many others. Of course, viewers are not happy with Salman Khan and makers over giving him that opportunity. And now, he’s stirred another controversy with his take on TV stars and Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are slamming him over the same.

A video is now going viral from Bigg Boss 16 where Sajid could be seen speaking about his co-contestants on the show, who’re mostly Television stars. He could be heard telling MC Stan, “Ye sab TV serial ke actors hai, ye log basically ek, inko lagta hai ye humari duniya hai. Mai baap hu ye sab chiz ka. Haqq se nahi, dimag se.”

As expected, Kamya Punjabi being a Television star did not appreciate the words delivered by Sajid Khan. She took to her Twitter handle and reacted, “Humko lagta nahi hai,humko pata hai yeh hamari duniya hai.. yeh duniya humne banai hai apni mehnat se apne passion se,aur hamari audience hamare fans hamari taakat hai so aap zaroor baap honge but TV ke nahi!You are just a contestant here like everybody else! #Biggboss @ColorsTV.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, wrote, “Oh god.. Anyway aap baap honge apni duniye mein. Yes yeh duniya humari hai aur 1000 times better hai. Aur hab itni pareshani hai tv actors se toh aye kyun bhai TV pe. Behoshi mein aye the kya ? Once a liar always a liar. Kabhi nahi sudharne walon mein se hai yeh janab.”

Humko lagta nahi hai,humko pata hai yeh hamari duniya hai.. yeh duniya humne banai hai apni mehnat se apne passion se,aur hamari audience hamare fans hamari taakat hai so aap zaroor baap honge but TV ke nahi!You are just a contestant here like everybody else! #Biggboss @ColorsTV https://t.co/NOj3qoxBoo — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 9, 2022

Oh god.. Anyway aap baap honge apni duniye mein. Yes yeh duniya humari hai aur 1000 times better hai. Aur hab itni pareshani hai tv actors se toh aye kyun bhai TV pe. Behoshi mein aye the kya ? Once a liar always a liar. Kabhi nahi sudharne walon mein se hai yeh janab https://t.co/m3xvZz4H9w — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 9, 2022

Many hailed Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi for speaking out against Sajid Khan but had wished they had spoken as actively about his participation despite being accused of #MeToo.

