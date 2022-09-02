Today marks a year since we lost television star, Sidharth Shukla. Fans have been emotional and even industry members like Kamya Punjabi, and Vindu Dara Singh among others are paying their tributes on social media. Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now opening up about their bond and below is all she has to say.

Devoleena and Sidharth had quite a mixed journey inside the Bigg Boss house. While they fought a lot of the time as the actress sided with Rashami Desai, there were also times they shared a sweet camaraderie. Especially when Bhattacharjee got injured, the late actor would often take care of her and ensured she was fine.

Remembering Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Hindustan Times, “It seems just like yesterday. Whenever it strikes my mind that he is not with us anymore, I feel extremely sorry and upset.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee continued, “He was a gentleman. In the show, we fought but also remained cordial. Outside of the show, we had been really good friends. I smile at times, thinking about how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me, and sing for me in that house. He took care of me when I got injured in the show.”

But what Devoleena feels is the real success is the stardom that Sidharth Shukla has achieved. She concluded, “I feel that is the real success. Not everyone gets this success. I hope Sidharth is at peace, wherever he is.”

Well, we totally agree with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Meanwhile, the family of Sidharth Shukla was recently seen at a prayer meeting with the Brahmakumaris ahead of his first death anniversary. Many celebrities have taken to social media to pour their tributes.

