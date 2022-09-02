Kapil Sharma is one person in the industry that started from scratch and made it big on his own. He’s a self-made man who struggled without having any godfather in the entertainment showbiz and his hurdles are finally paying off. He’s one of the most popular and successful comedians in the country. To be presentable on television, you do certain things to appear physically attractive and do y’all know that Kapil has undergone hair transplantation? Scroll below to read the truth behind this.

Hair fall is a very common issue these days. It isn’t a gender based thing but men and women both experience hairfall and seek treatments from professionals for the same. And truth be told, your hair plays an important role in your physical appearance. It can altogether change the way you look while boosting your confidence. So, did Kapil actually undergo a hair transplant? Well, yes if a quora thread is to be believed.

Usually celebrities also opt for a hair patch which is a restoration of artificial hair in the bald area. But Kapil Sharma underwent a hair transplant to save his receding hairline and the result is quite visible.

There’s a thread on quora that describes how Kapil Sharma opted for a hair transplant to look more appealing on the screen. This isn’t the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has undergone hair transplantation. In the past actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have also undergone hair transplantation.

If you would see the comedian’s videos and pictures from his initial days of career which is when he was a part of Laughter Challenge.

Take a look at his picture below:

Take a look at his clip below:

Isn’t the difference quite visible? Take a look at his recent picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

That’s a major transformation, isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma getting a hair transplant? Tell us in the comments below.

