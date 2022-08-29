Ranbir Kapoor we all know is a huge foodie and that habit everyone knows has come from his father and grandfather. A few years ago, the actor went all out and talked about his love for food in an interview and how much he loves eating beef. However, the video has now gone viral, where people are calling out the actor for playing the character of Shiva in Brahmastra while eating such food. Some are now boycotting his upcoming release for this reason, but there were few, who supported the actor and clarified he’s not talking about Cow’s meat. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming action-adventure also stars Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan along Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be making a special cameo.

Recent Bollywood releases like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger have faced the wrath of the Boycott gang and even RK’s film has found itself in the same controversy for all the wrong reasons. While some are boycotting Brahmastra for Alia Bhatt’s recent statement, others are creating a ruckus for some random reasons. Meanwhile, a clip of Ranbir Kapoor talking about his love for beef has been shared by a Twitter user and sharing the video the person wrote, “Shiva of #Brahmastra in real life. #BoycottBrahmastra.”

For those unaware, in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor sat for an interview with Kunal Vijayakar for his show called The Foodie in Times Now. The actor along with the host was talking about food and the Brahmastra star in one of the segments revealed how much he likes eating red meat rather than chicken and said, “I’m not a big chicken guy, I feel the chicken is the soya food on non-vegetarians, I’m a more mutton, paaya, beef, red meet, I’m a big beef guy.”

Part of the clip was shared by a netizen and now they want to boycott his upcoming film. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “A beef guy Mr Kapoor can’t respect our religion,” another wrote, “These people are namesake Hindus Culturally jihadi tribal,” a third wrote, “Must Boycott this ‘beef guy’. His father was also beef lover and publicly he advocated it. They are blots on Hindu culture and society.”

However, there were some people who came out in support of the Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor and said that someone’s food choice shouldn’t affect others while adding that the reason can’t be used to boycott a film and even slammed the boycott gang.

“It’s his choice what he wants to eat or not eat. Who are we to tell somebody what to eat and what not to eat. This is as good as interfering in somebody’s presonal life,” another wrote, “Buffalo meat. You edited the video and cut that part. India main cow meat kaha milta hai?” a third wrote, “Atleast he is doing something to make a movie on our history. What is your contribution apart from spreading negativity?” a fourth wrote, “In India, beef is a term interchangeably used for the meat of buffalo 🐃 . Buffalo meat is legally available in most Indian states including Gujarat and Maharashtra though the demand is less. Also some Hindu temples sacrifice buffalo.”

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about people boycotting Brahmastra after Ranbir Kapoor says he loves beef.

