BJP leader and television celebrity Sonali Phogat’s death came as a shock to the entire nation. She passed away in Goa and the police authorities are investigating the case and have been revealing shocking details one after another. After a murder angle was added to the case, her family and friends have been asking for justice, including her 16-year-old daughter Yashodhara. She, in a recent interview, asked for a CBI probe on her mother’s murder conspiracy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sonali often teased her personal and professional life on Instagram and enjoyed a huge fan following there. She would share pictures and videos with her daughter while giving a sneak-peak to her fans on social media. Yashodhara reportedly met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 27th and requested for a CBI probe.

In a conversation with ANI, Sonali Phogat’s daughter said, “I demand a CBI probe as I’m not satisfied with the current probe. No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing? It’s about justice for my mother, we won’t stand back until there is a CBI investigation. CM (of Haryana) said that CBI probe will happen but no action has been taken as of yet.”

Yashodhara further revealed that her mother Sonali Phogat’s murder was pre-planned as the resort was only booked for 2 days while her mother informed her that she would shoot in Goa for a week.

Meanwhile, Sonali is survived by her 16-year-old daughter and has left behind assets worth Rs 110 crores for her.

Hope Sonali Phogat’s family gets justice and may her soul rest in peace!

